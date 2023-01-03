Structure fire breaks out on Park Street in Parkersburg Tuesday morning

A structure fire broke out on the 1700 block of Park Street in Parkersburg early Tuesday morning.
By Andrew Noll and Emily Biles
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire broke out on the 1700 block of Park Street in Parkersburg early Tuesday morning.

The call for the fire came in at 5:06 a.m.

There were six people inside the home when the fire began but there were all safely outside of the home when authorities arrived on scene.

The fire was heavily involved upon arrival according to the Parkersburg Fire Chief, Jason Matthews.

After about an hour of fighting the fire crews were still looking for hot spots.

There was fire damage to a neighboring house that was put out before spreading, according to Chief Matthews.

One person was taken to the hospital to get checked out for any injuries.

The Parkersburg Fire Department and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

