Consumer Credit Counseling Service offers advice on how to use income tax refund wisely

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we enter tax season, many people are looking forward to receiving their income tax refunds. Though it’s tempting to treat yourself, the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley advises caution.

Financial Counselor Rachel Sebring said it’s best to use your income tax refund to set yourself up for financial security down the road. One crucial way Sebring said you could do that is by paying off credit card debt. Eliminating a monthly credit card bill can put more money back in your wallet and make it easier to budget and save.

Sebring had several other suggests for what to do with tax refund money. “Putting some back in savings in case of emergencies. That is a big thing, we never know what’s going to happen,” Sebring said. “Going ahead and paying bills that can be paid up front, like insurance, you could pay that, or paying a couple months worth of rent up front that way. All those things, paying bills forward, paying down your debt. Those are really good ways to help save money in the future.”

Sebring said all of these methods serve to improve your financial security and help enable you to deal with unforeseen expenses.

