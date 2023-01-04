Consumer Credit Counseling Service offers advice on how to use income tax refund wisely

WTAP News @ 5 - CCCS tax advice
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we enter tax season, many people are looking forward to receiving their income tax refunds. Though it’s tempting to treat yourself, the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley advises caution.

Financial Counselor Rachel Sebring said it’s best to use your income tax refund to set yourself up for financial security down the road. One crucial way Sebring said you could do that is by paying off credit card debt. Eliminating a monthly credit card bill can put more money back in your wallet and make it easier to budget and save.

Sebring had several other suggests for what to do with tax refund money. “Putting some back in savings in case of emergencies. That is a big thing, we never know what’s going to happen,” Sebring said. “Going ahead and paying bills that can be paid up front, like insurance, you could pay that, or paying a couple months worth of rent up front that way. All those things, paying bills forward, paying down your debt. Those are really good ways to help save money in the future.”

Sebring said all of these methods serve to improve your financial security and help enable you to deal with unforeseen expenses.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
A structure fire broke out on the 1700 block of Park Street in Parkersburg early Tuesday morning.
House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
2 women arrested after drugs seized
2 women arrested after drugs seized

Latest News

Marietta Bridal Show
Marietta Bridal Show to take place
Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
First Friday Resolution Buster to take place in Marietta
Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster
West Virginia University now has a portable ``pod’' new parents can use to nurse babies or pump...
WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games