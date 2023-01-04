House on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg catches on fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg caught on fire on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.

The house was across the street from Fairplains Elementary School. Firefighters had the fire out around 9:30 p.m. Dispatchers say everyone in the house got out safely.

WTAP is still working to get details about how the house caught on fire and how badly it is damaged.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.