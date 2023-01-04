House on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg catches on fire

WTAP News @ 10
By Samantha Cavalli and Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg caught on fire on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.

The house was across the street from Fairplains Elementary School. Firefighters had the fire out around 9:30 p.m. Dispatchers say everyone in the house got out safely.

WTAP is still working to get details about how the house caught on fire and how badly it is damaged.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center

Latest News

People are looking to stay healthy in the new year
People are looking to stay healthy in the new year
Parkersburg police staying vigil of any increase in drug overdoses
Parkersburg Police staying vigilant in light of increase in drug overdoses
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
MOV CCCS recommends consumers remain financially cautious in 2023
Consumer Credit Counseling Service advises consumers remain financially cautious in 2023