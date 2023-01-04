Marietta Bridal Show to take place

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Sunday, Jan. 8th, engaged couples will have the chance to get much of their wedding preparation done in one fell swoop at the Marietta Bridal Show.

For a $10 entry fee, soon-to-be married couples can browse a variety of vendors and make decisions to shape their weddings as they see fit.

Lori Hanson, the coordinator of the Bridal Show, said it’s a one-stop shop for wedding planning. “We have all kinds of vendors, anywhere from caterers, venues, DJs, hair and makeup, nails: anything you can imagine that you’d need for a wedding,” Hanson said.

The Bridal Shower will take place at Marietta College’s Dyson-Baudo Recreational Center from 1 in the afternoon till 5 in the evening. Tickets can be bought at the door, or online in advance of the event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.