Marietta Bridal Show to take place

WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta Bridal Show to take place
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Sunday, Jan. 8th, engaged couples will have the chance to get much of their wedding preparation done in one fell swoop at the Marietta Bridal Show.

For a $10 entry fee, soon-to-be married couples can browse a variety of vendors and make decisions to shape their weddings as they see fit.

Lori Hanson, the coordinator of the Bridal Show, said it’s a one-stop shop for wedding planning. “We have all kinds of vendors, anywhere from caterers, venues, DJs, hair and makeup, nails: anything you can imagine that you’d need for a wedding,” Hanson said.

The Bridal Shower will take place at Marietta College’s Dyson-Baudo Recreational Center from 1 in the afternoon till 5 in the evening. Tickets can be bought at the door, or online in advance of the event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
A structure fire broke out on the 1700 block of Park Street in Parkersburg early Tuesday morning.
House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
2 women arrested after drugs seized
2 women arrested after drugs seized

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
First Friday Resolution Buster to take place in Marietta
Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster
MOV CCCS offers advice on using income tax refund wisely
Consumer Credit Counseling Service offers advice on how to use income tax refund wisely
West Virginia University now has a portable ``pod’' new parents can use to nurse babies or pump...
WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games