Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster

WTAP News @ 5 Resolution Buster to be held
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this first week of the new year, many people are working to commit themselves to their New Year’s Resolutions. But on Friday Jan. 6th, Marietta Mainstreet is encouraging people to have one last night of splurging before doubling down on their resolutions.

The event kicks off Marietta Mainstreet’s First Friday series of events for 2023. The Downtown First Friday events take place on the first Friday of every month and typically feature small businesses staying open late and exhibitions by local musicians and artists.

The Resolution Buster will see many Marietta businesses offering special sales and promotions in keeping with the theme of having one last night of indulgence before fully committing to New Year’s Resolutions.

More information about the event can be found on the city of Marietta’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
A structure fire broke out on the 1700 block of Park Street in Parkersburg early Tuesday morning.
House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
2 women arrested after drugs seized
2 women arrested after drugs seized

Latest News

Marietta Bridal Show
Marietta Bridal Show to take place
Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MOV CCCS offers advice on using income tax refund wisely
Consumer Credit Counseling Service offers advice on how to use income tax refund wisely
West Virginia University now has a portable ``pod’' new parents can use to nurse babies or pump...
WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games