Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this first week of the new year, many people are working to commit themselves to their New Year’s Resolutions. But on Friday Jan. 6th, Marietta Mainstreet is encouraging people to have one last night of splurging before doubling down on their resolutions.

The event kicks off Marietta Mainstreet’s First Friday series of events for 2023. The Downtown First Friday events take place on the first Friday of every month and typically feature small businesses staying open late and exhibitions by local musicians and artists.

The Resolution Buster will see many Marietta businesses offering special sales and promotions in keeping with the theme of having one last night of indulgence before fully committing to New Year’s Resolutions.

More information about the event can be found on the city of Marietta’s website.

