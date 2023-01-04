New bill signed into law increases penalties for “SWATTING” and hoax calls

Gov. DeWine signs House Bill 462 into law
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed a bill into law increasing the penalties related to ‘swatting’ and hoax calls.

House Bill 462 prohibits swatting and adds it to the definition of an offense of violence.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says this is huge for law enforcement and the community.

Chief Deputy Warden explained that every call made is taken seriously. He added that there’s been cases nationally where citizens and law enforcement have been killed in connection to hoax calls.

Now, Warden says with the passing of House Bill 462 the penalties have been increased.

“The first offense is a felony of the 4th degree, meaning a minimum of 6 months up to 18 months imprisonment, up to a $5,000 fine. If during that event there’s someone injured it automatically escalates it up to a felony of the second degree and that’s 2-5 years imprisonment, up to a $15,000 fine.”

Chief Deputy Warden also explained a clause that makes the person responsible to pay for any resources used in connection to the hoax call.

