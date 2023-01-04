Obituary: Cunningham, Helen Ann

Helen Ann Cunningham Obit
Helen Ann Cunningham Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
Helen Ann Cunningham, age 86, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on December 31, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on May 4, 1936, in Weirton, WV, the daughter of the late J.D. and Janet Cunningham.

She was a 1954 graduate of Harrisville High School. She worked at North Bend State Park, Cairo, WV, with 39 years of service. There she met many lifelong friends, but her greatest service and passion came from being the caregiver for her son Michael until his passing. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, working on word puzzles, reading, and taking care of her feline companions.

Helen is survived by sons David A. Cunningham and Marion H. Cunningham, both of Harrisville, WV; brother Joseph Cunningham (Linda), Harrisville, WV.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Odfred “Bub” Cunningham; son, Michael L. Cunningham; brother-in-law, William Cunningham; mother-in-law, Fleeta Cunningham.

The family would like to thank Camden-Clark Medical Center and Stonerise Care of Belmont for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Rev. John Frum officiating. Friends may call the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the hour of the service. Private graveside services will be held at the Harrisville IOOF.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Ritchie County Humane Society, 2220 Pullman Rd, Harrisville, WV, 26362, or Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, 612 E. Main St. Harrisville, WV, 26362.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.

