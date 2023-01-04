Obituary: Shepherd, Margaret Ann “Maggie”

Margaret Ann “Maggie” Shepherd Obit
Margaret Ann “Maggie” Shepherd Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Margaret Ann “Maggie” Shepherd went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. She was born in Jackson County, WV, on October 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Cecil “Buss” and Delta Boso Whealdon.

Margaret graduated in 1959 from Vincent High School in Vincent, Ohio.

On September 28, 1962, she married the love of her life, Stanley Andrew Shepherd I, and enjoyed fifty-four years of marriage until his death in 2017.

Margaret was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. Upon their retirement, she and her husband moved to their home on the Gulf Coast of Florida, where they both enjoyed fishing and boating.

Margaret had been employed at Bob’s Drive-In in Constitution, Ohio; Bell Telephone Co. in Parkersburg, WV; Bureau of Public Debt in Parkersburg, WV; and lastly, with Dupont Washington Works in Washington, WV.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents and husband, are her brother Norman Dale Whealdon; sister-in-law Francis “Fran” Whealdon; brother-in-law William E. Grimm; nephews Steven Dale Thompson, David Lee Whealdon, and Michael Dayton Whealdon.

Surviving is three sisters: Lucille Thompson (Etsel) of Vincent, Oh, Patsy Grimm of Veto, Ohio, and Janet Kay Whealdon Russell of Parkersburg, WV. Also, surviving are two brothers: Charley Whealdon (Ruth) of Vincent, Ohio, and Bernard Whealdon of Belpre, Ohio.

Margaret is also survived by her three children: Teresa Ann Lowe (Doug) of Marietta, Ohio, Sherri Lynn Mellon (Mike) of Heath, Ohio, and Stanley Andrew “Andy” Shepherd II (Stacy) of Bushnell, Florida and her constant companion, her puppy, Mikie.

Margaret’s greatest joy in life was being “Mam” to her ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She also has many nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.

For the last three years of her life, she resided with her granddaughter and caregiver, Elizabeth Blamer, her husband (James), and their two children in Johnstown, Oh.

Margaret’s family would like to thank Hospice of Brookedale for the wonderful care they provided for her.

Per Margaret’s wishes, she will be cremated, and the internment of her ashes will be beside her husband in the Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, at the family’s convenience.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
A structure fire broke out on the 1700 block of Park Street in Parkersburg early Tuesday morning.
House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
2 women arrested after drugs seized
2 women arrested after drugs seized

Latest News

David Scott Walker Obit
Obituary: Walker, David Scott
Elsie Louise Hardman McMurray Obit
Obituary: McMurray, Elsie Louise Hardman
Betty L. Bradford Obit
Obituary: Bradford, Betty L.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Schneeberger, Verlin Clyde