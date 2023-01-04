Obituary: Shepherd, Margaret Ann “Maggie”

Margaret Ann “Maggie” Shepherd went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. She was born in Jackson County, WV, on October 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Cecil “Buss” and Delta Boso Whealdon.

Margaret graduated in 1959 from Vincent High School in Vincent, Ohio.

On September 28, 1962, she married the love of her life, Stanley Andrew Shepherd I, and enjoyed fifty-four years of marriage until his death in 2017.

Margaret was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. Upon their retirement, she and her husband moved to their home on the Gulf Coast of Florida, where they both enjoyed fishing and boating.

Margaret had been employed at Bob’s Drive-In in Constitution, Ohio; Bell Telephone Co. in Parkersburg, WV; Bureau of Public Debt in Parkersburg, WV; and lastly, with Dupont Washington Works in Washington, WV.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents and husband, are her brother Norman Dale Whealdon; sister-in-law Francis “Fran” Whealdon; brother-in-law William E. Grimm; nephews Steven Dale Thompson, David Lee Whealdon, and Michael Dayton Whealdon.

Surviving is three sisters: Lucille Thompson (Etsel) of Vincent, Oh, Patsy Grimm of Veto, Ohio, and Janet Kay Whealdon Russell of Parkersburg, WV. Also, surviving are two brothers: Charley Whealdon (Ruth) of Vincent, Ohio, and Bernard Whealdon of Belpre, Ohio.

Margaret is also survived by her three children: Teresa Ann Lowe (Doug) of Marietta, Ohio, Sherri Lynn Mellon (Mike) of Heath, Ohio, and Stanley Andrew “Andy” Shepherd II (Stacy) of Bushnell, Florida and her constant companion, her puppy, Mikie.

Margaret’s greatest joy in life was being “Mam” to her ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She also has many nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.

For the last three years of her life, she resided with her granddaughter and caregiver, Elizabeth Blamer, her husband (James), and their two children in Johnstown, Oh.

Margaret’s family would like to thank Hospice of Brookedale for the wonderful care they provided for her.

Per Margaret’s wishes, she will be cremated, and the internment of her ashes will be beside her husband in the Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, at the family’s convenience.

