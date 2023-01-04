Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio State Highway Patrol advises drivers to remain prepared for winter weather
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.

The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.

Overall, the highway patrol emphasized the importance of planning ahead for winter weather so it doesn’t catch you off guard.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
A structure fire broke out on the 1700 block of Park Street in Parkersburg early Tuesday morning.
House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
2 women arrested after drugs seized
2 women arrested after drugs seized

Latest News

Marietta Bridal Show
Marietta Bridal Show to take place
First Friday Resolution Buster to take place in Marietta
Marietta Mainstreet to kickoff First Friday events of 2023 with Resolution Buster
MOV CCCS offers advice on using income tax refund wisely
Consumer Credit Counseling Service offers advice on how to use income tax refund wisely
West Virginia University now has a portable ``pod’' new parents can use to nurse babies or pump...
WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games