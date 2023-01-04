Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship.

The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October.

Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested in the community has the information they need about the scholarship.

The informational town hall will be hosted by the scholarship’s director Adam Schuemake.

It will discuss information about the scholarship, how to apply, and a question and answer section.

Catholic High School principal Mike DeRose says the town hall is open to anyone.

”Here you’re going to come and get the straight facts from the expert and that’s going to erase any questions that you might have. You’re going to get the right information and the right way to do the things.”

The town hall will be at the PCHS Media Center on Wednesday January 18th from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M. / 3201 Fairview Ave, Parkersburg, WV

