Parkersburg Catholic Schools will host Hope Scholarship town hall

Director of Hope Scholarship will provide information and answer questions
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Catholic High School is preparing for a Town Hall informational meeting on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship.

The West Virginia Supreme Court declared the Hope Scholarship constitutional in October.

Now, Parkersburg Catholic says it wants to make sure all current PCS families and anyone interested in the community has the information they need about the scholarship.

The informational town hall will be hosted by the scholarship’s director Adam Schuemake.

It will discuss information about the scholarship, how to apply, and a question and answer section.

Catholic High School principal Mike DeRose says the town hall is open to anyone.

”Here you’re going to come and get the straight facts from the expert and that’s going to erase any questions that you might have. You’re going to get the right information and the right way to do the things.”

The town hall will be at the PCHS Media Center on Wednesday January 18th from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M. / 3201 Fairview Ave, Parkersburg, WV

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
A structure fire broke out on the 1700 block of Park Street in Parkersburg early Tuesday morning.
House on Park Street in Parkersburg is a total loss after fire
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
2 women arrested after drugs seized
2 women arrested after drugs seized

Latest News

Pleasants Co. Commissions says there are several inquiries for power plant
Pleasants Co. Commissions says there are several inquiries for power plant
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want...
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities
New bill signed into law increases penalties for “SWATTING” and hoax calls
New bill signed into law increases penalties for “SWATTING” and hoax calls
Marietta Bridal Show
Marietta Bridal Show to take place