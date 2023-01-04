Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department returned to one of the locations that it first searched back on December 15th.

Parkersburg police chief Matt Board confirms that the home on the 13-hundred block of Division Street is where the person of interest in the Gretchen Fleming case lives.

Police are not releasing that person’s name at this time.

And with this investigation continuing, Gretchen’s family says to continue to be vigilant and continue to help with the search.

Gretchen’s dad, David says that the community has done a lot in helping with this situation.

Not just with support, but also helping Parkersburg police with information on where Gretchen was the night she went missing and the person of interest.

Fleming says that any and all information will help with this case as he says the police have done everything to look into finding Gretchen and communicating with the family.

“You know, the communication has been excellent. I know some people have speculated and everybody wants to put their own twists. But they’ve given out the details out there that are the truth,” says Fleming. “And the communication has just been a day-to-day basis with me and it’s very nice that they’re keeping me in the loop and communicating with me as this process moves forward.”

Fleming also says to look into the car that’s in question.

It’s a Nissan Rogue Sport, with one Outer Banks sticker on the trunk window, a Pittsburgh Penguins license plate frame and Darth Vader stickers on each side of the rear seat windows.

