Parkersburg Police staying vigilant in light of increase in drug overdoses

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley is seeing a continued increase in overdoses from this past weekend.

With numerous overdoses coming from Jackson and Meigs Counties.

Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that although the city has not seen an increase -- as there have been eight overdoses since December 19th -- but says that the department will be remaining vigilant for any potential increased activity like those areas.

Board says that Parkersburg has seen an increase in overdoses over the last few years.

And that although Parkersburg is a small percentage of the state population, the city holds one-fourth of the treatment beds in West Virginia.

“Though Parkersburg only represents three percent of the state’s population we do have 25 percent of the beds reserved for drug treatment. So, we’ve seen people from 23 different states through our normal interactions. Whether it be homelessness or just an overdose. Twenty-three different states who have come to us and that’s one of the driving forces behind that is because Parkersburg has a lot of sober living facilities as well as treatment centers,” says Board.

Board says that a lot of the overdoses are linked to fentanyl and the stronger form -- carfentanyl.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.