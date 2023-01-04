People are looking to stay healthy in the new year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year already a few days in, many people are looking to set a resolution to be healthy this year.

Many are showing up to gyms and wellness centers to work to this goal.

Camden Clark Health and Wellness Center fitness and exercise coordinator, Pat Perine says that he is glad to see so many people wanting to work to this resolution.

Perine also says that although getting to the gym and exercising is a great way to achieve this goal, the work is also done outside of the gym.

“You know, eating quality foods, controlling how much you eat. Things like that. Other things would be sleep. Getting enough sleep. Most of us don’t nowadays and staying stress-free and finding ways to de-stress is another good avenue also,” says Perine.

Perine says the best way to exercise is quality over quantity workouts and doing at least 20 to 30 minutes of exercise per day or aiming to get a minimum of 10 thousand steps in a day.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.