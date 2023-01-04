People are looking to stay healthy in the new year

People are looking to stay healthy in the new year
People are looking to stay healthy in the new year(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year already a few days in, many people are looking to set a resolution to be healthy this year.

Many are showing up to gyms and wellness centers to work to this goal.

Camden Clark Health and Wellness Center fitness and exercise coordinator, Pat Perine says that he is glad to see so many people wanting to work to this resolution.

Perine also says that although getting to the gym and exercising is a great way to achieve this goal, the work is also done outside of the gym.

“You know, eating quality foods, controlling how much you eat. Things like that. Other things would be sleep. Getting enough sleep. Most of us don’t nowadays and staying stress-free and finding ways to de-stress is another good avenue also,” says Perine.

Perine says the best way to exercise is quality over quantity workouts and doing at least 20 to 30 minutes of exercise per day or aiming to get a minimum of 10 thousand steps in a day.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
Parkersburg police officer suffers leg fracture from arrest
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center

Latest News

A house on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg caught on fire on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
House on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg catches on fire
Parkersburg police staying vigil of any increase in drug overdoses
Parkersburg Police staying vigilant in light of increase in drug overdoses
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
MOV CCCS recommends consumers remain financially cautious in 2023
Consumer Credit Counseling Service advises consumers remain financially cautious in 2023