WVU installs ‘pod’ for parents nursing during football games

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University now has a portable ``pod’' new parents can use to nurse babies or pump breast milk in private during football games.

The transportable ``nursing pod’' is currently located at the WVU Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to Milan Puskar Stadium’s North Entrance each football season for use during game days and other events, officials said in a press release.

University employees may use the pod all year.

The pod was developed by lactation support company Mamava, and contains a keyless entry option, trackable vacancy alerts, outlets and USB ports, among other features.

