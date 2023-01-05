2 indicted in connection with man’s murder

2 indicted in connection with man’s murder
2 indicted in connection with man’s murder(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people arrested in connection with a man’s murder last March have been indicted, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

The victim, John Gomez, had just moved to Mason a few weeks before he was killed.

On March 8, police found Gomez’s body in a secluded area along Carson Road.

Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford were indicted on a number of charges, including murder, robbery and concealing a dead body.

Both are expected in court at 9 a.m. Monday.

For previous coverage:

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Mason County

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want...
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
A house on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg caught on fire on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
Parkersburg Fire Department.: Candle caused house fire on Broadway Avenue

Latest News

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey Monforton reflects on Pope Benedict XVI
Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey Monforton reflects on Pope Benedict XVI
Kanawha Elementary partners with Biztec for STEM education
Kanawha Elementary partners with Biztec for STEM education
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
Judge rules in favor of W.Va. ban on transgender athletes
Judge rules in favor of W.Va. ban on transgender athletes