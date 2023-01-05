Arts and entertainment events happening January 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, January 5th

Friends of the Library Book Sale 9:00am - 2:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Inside Out- Community Conversation Art Exhibit Tour 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Artsbridge

Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Vinyl Cutting- Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, January 6th

Toddler Time- ages 18 months-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm

Pre-School Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

First Friday in Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Saturday, January 7th

Free Family Showing of The Bad Guys! 10:00am @ Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square

Arty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Starry Night in Watercolor 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center

Clinton Carsey Full Band Show 9:00pm - 12:00am @ The WV Polo Club

Sunday, January 8th

Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall // Featuring: PSHS Choir

Auditions: Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

