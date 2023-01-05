Arts and entertainment events happening January 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, January 5th
- Friends of the Library Book Sale 9:00am - 2:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Inside Out- Community Conversation Art Exhibit Tour 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Artsbridge
- Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Vinyl Cutting- Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Friday, January 6th
- Toddler Time- ages 18 months-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm
- Pre-School Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- First Friday in Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
Saturday, January 7th
- Free Family Showing of The Bad Guys! 10:00am @ Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square
- Arty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Starry Night in Watercolor 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center
- Clinton Carsey Full Band Show 9:00pm - 12:00am @ The WV Polo Club
Sunday, January 8th
- Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall // Featuring: PSHS Choir
- Auditions: Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
