Arts and entertainment events happening January 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, January 5th

  • Friends of the Library Book Sale 9:00am - 2:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Inside Out- Community Conversation Art Exhibit Tour 10:00am - 3:00pm @ Artsbridge
  • Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Vinyl Cutting- Cricut Basics 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, January 6th

  • Toddler Time- ages 18 months-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm
  • Pre-School Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • First Friday in Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Saturday, January 7th

  • Free Family Showing of The Bad Guys! 10:00am @ Odyssey 7 Theater at Lafayette Square
  • Arty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Starry Night in Watercolor 1:00pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center
  • Clinton Carsey Full Band Show 9:00pm - 12:00am @ The WV Polo Club

Sunday, January 8th

  • Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall // Featuring: PSHS Choir
  • Auditions: Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want...
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
A house on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg caught on fire on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
Parkersburg Fire Department.: Candle caused house fire on Broadway Avenue

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - January 5th
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - January 5th
Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey Monforton visits Marietta priests
Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey Monforton visits Marietta priests
Broadband veto leads to broken promise
Broadband in W.Va. slowed by governor’s veto
Pleasants Co. Commissions says there are several inquiries for power plant
Pleasants Co. Commissions says there are several inquiries for power plant