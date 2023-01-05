Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg receives $80,000 grant from City of Parkersburg

Funds will go to update the building to help prevent the spread of COVID 19
The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg.
The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg.(WTAP)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Boys & Girls Club received an $80,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg.

The $80,000 grant award is a part of funds from the City’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response Coronavirus response funds, designed to help the city prevent the spread of COVID 19, according to a press release from the City.

Ryan Barber, the Development Director for the City, says the money will go toward new doors and windows for the club which will help promote airflow and circulation and energy improvement

Barber says the City thought the Boys and Girls Club would be a great choice to receive the funds.

”The Boys and Girls Club is an excellent organization. They do a lot for the young people in our community. They prepare our youth to be responsible and high functioning adults. It’s an excellent organization and the Mayor and the administration is supportive of the mission of the Boys and Girls Club.”

The check was presented at the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

