Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey Monforton visits Marietta priests

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Diocese of Steubenville Bishop, Jeffrey Monforton is holding his annual meeting with priests from his Diocese.

On Tuesday he was in Steubenville to have dinner with that area and Wednesday he is in Marietta for the same thing.

“The brothers together have a chance to celebrate our priesthood as well as ‘The Great Exhale’ after all the preparations for Advent and Christmas,” says Monforton.

Bishop Monforton says that this gathering is an important time for the priests to come together.

Especially with the decrease in priests in both the Diocese and the Marietta community.

“We are brothers,” says Monforton. “And we know that the numbers of priests are diminishing. Moreso here in what we call the ‘Rust Belt.’ Where steel and coal used to rule.”

Bishop Monforton says that the support of one another is vital after having gone through the pandemic and the recent passing of Pope Benedict XVI.

“Well, Pope Benedict was a father to us like Pope Francis is as well. And it’s the loss of a dad, loss of a priest who became successor of Saint Peter and loved the church so well, but he also loved his priests. And it was so evident in his life,” says Monforton. “And so, his name will come up I’m sure many, many times this evening affectionately with the great regard for him and we certainly pray for the repose of his soul that he will be certainly with God.”

Tomorrow we will have more with Bishop Monforton tomorrow talking about Pope Benedict XVI.

