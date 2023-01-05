Governor’s veto allows Ohio communities to regulate tobacco

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities.

The measure passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products.

Opponents said it would give more power to the tobacco industry and harm Ohioans, especially children susceptible to advertising.

DeWine says when communities make decisions to protect their children, that should be applauded.

