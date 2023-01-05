Iowa woman believed to be oldest in US dies at 115 years old

Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to...
Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa's Calhoun County, Bessie Laurena Hendricks was alive to witness news of the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and II, the Great Depression and both the Spanish flu and COVID-19 pandemics.(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115.

Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center, according to Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.

Born in 1907 in west-central Iowa’s Calhoun County, Hendricks was alive to witness news of the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and II, the Great Depression and both the Spanish flu and COVID-19 pandemics. She was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse there and the mother of five children, according to the Des Moines Register. She is survived by three of her children.

A funeral service for Hendricks will be held at Lampe & Powers Funeral Home on Saturday.

The Gerontology Research Group reports that Hendrick’s death leaves 114-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of California as the country’s oldest living person.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want...
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
A house on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg caught on fire on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
Parkersburg Fire Department.: Candle caused house fire on Broadway Avenue

Latest News

Former DC Officer Michael Fanone joins members of Congress to denounce political violence ahead...
Former DC officer speaks at political violence event
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby...
Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary
Bryan Kohberger was extradited to Idaho on Wednesday.
Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden to migrants: ‘Do not just show up at the border’