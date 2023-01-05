Maggie Siley signs with Shawnee State University for golf

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Maggie Siley has officially signed with Shawnee State University to continue her golfing career at the collegiate level.

As a senior golfer and softball player for the Williamstown Yellowjackets, Maggie has now officially signed to golf for the Bears this upcoming fall.

While competing for the Bears, Maggie also plans to study exercise science and plans to be a physical therapist.

