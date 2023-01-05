Obituary: Antill, Evelyn Louene Brotton

Evelyn Louene Brotton Antill, age 96, of Middleburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.

Evie was born October 24th, 1926, to the late William Brotton and Ida Fogle Brotton. Her early memories include spending time with her siblings Jake, Bonita, and Bob on Rado Ridge and sheering sheep with Ma’am, her beloved grandmother.

She was a 1943 graduate of Dexter City High School. She worked at Weather Seal and was a cook at local restaurants, including Ogle’s, Gunnel’s, and, most notably, Marianne’s. She loved to cook, and her western omelets will never be forgotten by her many late-night diners.

She was a Christian by faith and an animal lover. She treated her pets like gold and took in many strays. She was an auxiliary member of the VFW and the Moose, where she could often be found slow-dancing with her husband, John, or dancing the polka with her best friend, Michelle. Her eccentric sense of humor, kind heart, ornery nature, and larger-than-life personality were loved by all who met her. She loved people from all walks of life and spent her life in the service of others, particularly her family. She made everybody feel like somebody.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Raymond Antill, whom she married July 10th, 1947, a special grandson Jackie Raymond Antill Jr, her sister Bonita Brotton Antill, her brothers William (Jake) and Robert (Bob) Brotton, and several nieces and nephews including her close friends Diana Kay Everly and Michelle Antill.

She is survived by her sons Jack (Nancy) and Jeffrey Antill; her grandchildren Jessica Sowers, Bernie Antill, Isaac Antill (Dee Hopkins), and Kellie (Brian) Vegh; her great-grandchildren Drew Antill (Michel Leasure), Johnathan Moore, Romy Moore, Sebastian Antill, and Gunnar Vegh, her cat Oreo, and special caretakers Yvonne and Santana Strode.

Evelyn was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend and will be deeply missed by so many.

The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, January 6, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Friday, January 6, 2023, at 12:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Thurman Harmon officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband, John, in the Rado Ridge Cemetery near Middleburg0. Memorial contributions may be directed to may be directed in Evie’s honor to the Paws Inc Humane Society of Noble County, PO Box #4, Caldwell, OH 43724. Please join us in remembering Evie by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

