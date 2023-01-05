Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.

Buddy M. Campbell, 79, of Marietta, passed away at 6:18 pm, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home.

He was born on June 28, 1943, in Volga, WV, a son of Hartsel and Neva Arms Campbell. Buddy was employed at Broughton Dairy and was a member of Souls Harbor Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon.

On April 10, 1965, he married Carolyn Coleman, who survives with 2 sons and a daughter: David (Rebecca) Campbell and Susan (Craig) Berry, both of Marietta and Steven Campbell; 9 grandchildren: Kayla (Ross) Morris, Aaron (Amanda) Ersch, Heather Goodwin, Justin Wolfe, Kaycee (Clay) Clark, Allyson Campbell, Hannah Campbell, Josh Swartz, Corbin Campbell; great-grandchildren: Everly Morris, Karter Clark, and Jarrod Clark. His parents and a brother preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Jan. 7) at 1:00 pm at Souls Harbor Baptist Church, with burial following in East Lawn Memorial park.

The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

