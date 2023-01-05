Obituary: Dennis Sr., Douglas Paul

Douglas Paul Dennis Sr. passed away unexpectedly on December 23, 2022, at the age of 56.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Betty Jo and Pearl Leon Dennis; and spent his life in Parkersburg with his wife and children.

Doug was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He was an alumnus of Parkersburg High School and West Virginia University at Parkersburg and worked at Kraton until his passing.

Doug enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his children play sports. He was heavily involved in everything they did and previously coached Tri-C baseball, soccer, and football, along with AAU basketball. He spent his free time with family and watched his Georgia Bulldogs play every Saturday with his dog Gus.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vicki Joe Gheen.

Surviving includes his wife, Mary Margaret Dennis; three sons, Carson Matthew, Douglas Paul Jr., and Jacob Christopher; one daughter, Hannah Marie; one brother, Rev. James Leon (Myra) Dennis; one sister, Saundra Jean (Jack) Watkins; close nephew, Patrick (Vicki) Gheen; longtime friend Mark Mckinnis and several nieces and nephews.

He was a loving friend, son, brother, husband, and father and is missed dearly.

A funeral mass will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, with Celebrant Most Reverend Stephen Vallelonga officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Ritchie County Humane Society, 2220 Pullman Road, Harrisville, WV 26362.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted by the Dennis family to assist with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share words of comfort by signing the guestbook.

