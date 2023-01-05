Obituary: Dunfee, Ryan

Ryan Dunfee, 39, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 2. Ryan graduated from Warren High School in 2001, where he greatly enjoyed being on the football, wrestling, and track teams and being a part of the Bass Choir, Acapella Choir, and Spring Revue each year.

Upon high school graduation, he enrolled at Ohio Valley University. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he furthered his studies, thereby being in and graduating from the first Master’s Degree class, receiving a Master of Education degree.

These were some of the happiest years of his life as he was very involved in the social group Sigma. He enjoyed writing and planning and being a part of the annual “Expressions” competition put on by each of the social groups, with the Sigma group winning for several years. He also enjoyed singing in the acapella choir there, where they traveled to different parts of the country performing. Following his graduation, he taught Social Studies at Pleasants County Middle School and then at VanDevender Middle School. He took great pride in his teaching and cared deeply about his students and their progress, even inviting them to eat lunch with him in his classroom each day so he could talk with them. He oversaw the Golden Horseshoe teams at both schools and enjoyed going with his students to the competitions each year. He also enjoyed being an assistant football coach at Eastern High School and at PHS, enjoying his time getting to know the players more personally.

He was previously a member of the Veto Presbyterian Church, where he was active in the youth group while growing up. While in college, he was active in various churches.

He is survived by his parents, Bill and Kathy Dunfee, and his brothers, Daniel (Hope) and Andrew (Kelsey). Also surviving are his nieces and nephews Laci, Jack, Abe, and Audrey. They loved playing with Uncle Ryan as he would teach them how to be ornery and mischievous as he was a master at this his whole life. Also surviving are uncles and aunts Bob and Judy Dunfee, Allyssa (Riley) West, Mason Kern, Zach, Ireland Wilhide, and many other cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Dena Watkins and Bob and Pat Dunfee. He loved them deeply, and they were so proud of him.

Those who knew Ryan knew how clever and quick-witted he was. His sense of humor was amazing and contagious. He was a blessing to all of us and will be missed so much by his parents and all his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 708 54th St. Vienna, WV, at 11:00 AM.

There will be no visitation before the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Ryan.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.