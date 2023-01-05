Obituary: Graham, Peggy Ann

Peggy Ann Graham, 84, of Williamstown, passed away on January 3, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 7, 1938, a daughter to the late John and Ella Mae Hart (Neal).

Surviving Peggy is her sons Robert Graham (Darlene) and Tim Graham (Shawna); grandchildren Kelsey Mugrage (Jared), Timothy Graham (Margaret), and Chantel Rader (Ryan); great-grandchildren Trenton, Kinsley, Sheperd, Collins, Spencer, and Leven.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bennie Graham; daughter Tammy Mollohan; and granddaughter Alissa Graham.

Services for Peggy will be held Friday, January 6th, at Lubeck United Methodist Church, at 12:30 pm.

Visitation will be held there from 11:30-12:30. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lubeck United Methodist Church, 1771 Harris Hwy, Washington, WV 26181.

