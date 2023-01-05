Obituary: Graham, Peggy Ann

Peggy Ann Graham Obit
Peggy Ann Graham Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Peggy Ann Graham, 84, of Williamstown, passed away on January 3, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 7, 1938, a daughter to the late John and Ella Mae Hart (Neal).

Surviving Peggy is her sons Robert Graham (Darlene) and Tim Graham (Shawna); grandchildren Kelsey Mugrage (Jared), Timothy Graham (Margaret), and Chantel Rader (Ryan); great-grandchildren Trenton, Kinsley, Sheperd, Collins, Spencer, and Leven.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bennie Graham; daughter Tammy Mollohan; and granddaughter Alissa Graham.

Services for Peggy will be held Friday, January 6th, at Lubeck United Methodist Church, at 12:30 pm.

Visitation will be held there from 11:30-12:30. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lubeck United Methodist Church, 1771 Harris Hwy, Washington, WV 26181.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want...
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
A house on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg caught on fire on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
Parkersburg Fire Department.: Candle caused house fire on Broadway Avenue

Latest News

Evelyn Louene Brotton Antill Obit
Obituary: Antill, Evelyn Louene Brotton
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr. Obit
Obituary: Dennis Sr., Douglas Paul
John (Jack) Kitson Jr. Obit
Obituary: Kitson Jr., John (Jack)
Buddy M. Campbell Obit
Obituary: Campbell, Buddy M.
Braeden Kent Harpool Obit
Obituary: Harpool, Braeden Kent