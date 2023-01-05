Obituary: Harpool, Braeden Kent

Braeden Kent Harpool, 31, of Cumberland, MD, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022, in Frankfort, KY.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, on May 30, 1991. He graduated from Williamstown High School and received a BS (Cum Laude) in Wildlife and Fisheries Resources from West Virginia University.

As a proud mountaineer who grew up in West Virginia, Braeden had a natural love for the outdoors and wildlife. He was passionate about environmental and social justice, and he loved all of his family’s pets. Braeden was employed by the state of Maryland as a pesticide inspector, but his amazing intellect and interests gave him many more great opportunities in his life. He researched coyote skulls and flying squirrels. He worked with bats. He guided cave tours in Arkansas. He taxidermied a vole he trapped in his backyard. He tagged black bears. He fought wildfires in Montana and slept under the stars.

He is survived by his parents: his mother, Donna Harpool (Camise) and partner Scott Nestlerode of Camden, NY; his father and stepmother, Kent and Antoinette Harpool (Connell Nottingham), of Williamstown, WV; his twin sister, Kiah Harpool and her partner Harrington Weihl, of Chicago, IL; his stepsister Kathalene Bennett (Nottingham), her husband David, and their children, Rachel and David, of St. Albans, WV; his stepsister Adelyn Nottingham, of Greenville, SC; and his beloved best friend and life partner, Hannah Devine, of Rising Sun, MD.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Marilyn Camise (Miller) of Falls Creek, PA, his grandparents, Charles and Jane Harpool (Larsson) of Petroleum, WV, and his canine companion, Rugby, a West Highland Terrier.

He was well-loved and admired by his many friends from childhood and beyond. Honoring Braeden’s generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people in need. He donated his long bones and cartilage, his knees, his skin for burn victims, his heart valves, and his corneas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Braeden’s GoFundMe to help with end-of-life expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/braeden-harpool.

Any funds not used for those necessary expenses will be donated to the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge, where he volunteered.

We will be celebrating his life soon; details to come.

