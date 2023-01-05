Obituary: Kitson Jr., John (Jack)

John (Jack) Kitson Jr., 76, of Parkersburg, WV, exited his earthly body on January 2nd, 2023, to join family, friends, and God for eternity.

Jack was born on April 13th, 1946, to John & Blanche Kitson in Newark, NJ. After graduating from high school, Jack was drafted into the United States Army.

After spending the first half of his career working in computer networking and in various roles in manufacturing management, Jack shifted his career and schooling to transmission repair - a passion he shared with his father. He even decided to venture out on his own for a little while as his passion and drive led him to want to understand some of the business end a little more. He finished his career working at Fast Freddie’s, which he cherished over the years.

When he wasn’t working or watching Everybody Loves Raymond, Jack was on the golf course - socializing, bumping up his handicap, and living for the one good shot that will make you forget the rest. His 3 holes in one will live on in infamy.

In 1983, Jack married his partner and wife, Deveda Kitson. Jack and Deveda lived many years in Miramar, FL, before moving to Parkersburg in 1999. In addition to Deveda, Jack leaves behind 5 children - Scott (Barbara Jo), Todd (Karen), Dawn Santiago (Ismael), John (Shannon), and Ray (Kiersten). In the weeks prior to his sudden passing, Jack was able to enjoy cherished time with many of his 11 grandchildren (and 3 great-grandchildren).

Jack is predeceased by Father John Sr and Mother Blanche, as well as his brother Richard (Melody).

He is survived by his sisters, Jeanne (Don) and Becky (Dave).

As Jack requested, a service will not be held at this time. If you wish to honor Jack, please do so as you see fit. If you wish to donate, please feel free to do so to an organization of your choice, or, as Jack always saw the light in children, please donate to St. Judes in his name.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

