Obituary: Morris, Valerie Diane

Valerie Diane Morris, 47, of Mineral Wells, died Jan. 4, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

She was born August 21, 1975, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Louie Glenn Morris and Reta Sue Clark Carpenter (Dan) of Mineral Wells.

Valerie enjoyed horses, Tik Tok, reading, and spending time with her loved ones. She was a member of the Sleeping Bear Club.

She is survived in addition to her mother by a son, Jarod Morris (Hannah Walker) of Canton, OH; daughter, Kirstyn Harris of Mineral Wells; and brother Bradley Morris (Michelle) of Smithville.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister Lora Mae Morris.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may visit the funeral home Monday from 12-1 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.