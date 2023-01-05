Obituary: Smith, Roger Linn

Roger Linn Smith, 65, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by family.

He was born December 6, 1957, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Earl and Christine George Smith.

Roger was the owner and operator of On-site Camper Repair and Maintenance. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and was active in the Belleville 4-H. Roger enjoyed life on the farm, fox hunting, and spending time with his grandkids.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years, Jennifer; sons, Brandon Elder (Samantha) and Brodi Elder (Courtney); daughters, Cayla Wright (Chauncy James) and Lacie Ferrell (Alex Wade); very special brother, Danny Mullens (Linda); brother, Robert Smith; special nephew, Channing Smith; niece, Chelsea Smith; and 21 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by one brother, Phillip, and grandson, Broc Wright.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Washington, West Virginia.

