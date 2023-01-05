Obituary: Williams, Wayne “Duck”

Wayne “Duck” Williams, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at West Virginia University Medicine. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Byron and Maebell (McGrew) Williams.

He was a car salesman in the area for many years. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1118. He had a strong belief in God and loved helping people.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Ella (Brown) Williams; three children Doug Williams (Janie) of Newark, WV, Cindy Daniel (Andy) of Elizabeth, and Kristy Morriston (Scott) of Morgantown; ten grandchildren: Jimmy, Harlee, and Sam Williams; Isaac and Ryan Parsons; Alex, Dalton, and Hunter Daniel; Sierra, Delaney, and Raegan Williams; and Allie Morriston; a sister Charlotte Fought; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Woody and Lee Williams.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor William Cottrell officiating.

Burial will be at Independence Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

