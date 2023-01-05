Obituary: Williams, Wayne “Duck”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wayne “Duck” Williams, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at West Virginia University Medicine.  He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Byron and Maebell (McGrew) Williams.

He was a car salesman in the area for many years.  He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.  He was a member of Moose Lodge #1118.  He had a strong belief in God and loved helping people.

He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Ella (Brown) Williams; three children Doug Williams (Janie) of Newark, WV, Cindy Daniel (Andy) of Elizabeth, and Kristy Morriston (Scott) of Morgantown; ten grandchildren: Jimmy, Harlee, and Sam Williams; Isaac and Ryan Parsons; Alex, Dalton, and Hunter Daniel; Sierra, Delaney, and Raegan Williams; and Allie Morriston; a sister Charlotte Fought; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Woody and Lee Williams.

Services will be Monday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor William Cottrell officiating.

Burial will be at Independence Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want...
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
A house on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg caught on fire on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
Parkersburg Fire Department.: Candle caused house fire on Broadway Avenue

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Dunfee, Ryan
Evelyn Louene Brotton Antill Obit
Obituary: Antill, Evelyn Louene Brotton
Douglas Paul Dennis Sr. Obit
Obituary: Dennis Sr., Douglas Paul
John (Jack) Kitson Jr. Obit
Obituary: Kitson Jr., John (Jack)