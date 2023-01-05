Pleasants Co. Commissions says there are several inquiries for power plant

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - It has been a few months since a buyer pulled out of buying the Energy Harbor power plant, the Pleasants County Commission says it’s looking for solutions to get the plant a new buyer.

According to Pleasants Co. commissioner, Jay Powell the power plant is receiving several inquiries for the Energy Harbor plant.

Powell says that although one of the more serious contenders is a “temporary fix” for this situation, commission is going to continue to look into permanent investors for this plant.

“That’s what we as a commission, a development authority, as a state want to make sure happens for Pleasants power station. At this point that is not solidified. But everybody I believe has the focus to get that on stable ground. In order to do that we need someone that’s willing to invest and operate that plant for decades to come,” says Powell.

Powell says that keeping this plant going is not only important for the workers and Pleasants County area, but for West Virginia as a whole.

He says the plant generates roughly $400 million annually.

