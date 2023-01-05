This flu season compounded by new strain of COVID

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -This is the season when temperatures drop and flu cases rise, but the flu bug isn’t the only virus out there. This year’s flu season also includes a new variant of COVID. We talked with experts who say, with these two viruses affecting West Virginia at the same time, it may be harder for individuals to determine whether they have the annual flu or the new COVID variant.

Nancy Edwards, The Infection Preventionist for the Princeton Community Hospital, says COVID and the flu can show similar symptoms, meaning, without testing from a medical provider, you may have COVID without even knowing it.

“The symptoms for the flu... presents the same as COVID. You have fever, you have shortness of breath, body aches, you have sore throat, you may have some sinus congestion; the symptoms look the same. That’s why you don’t test for one and not the other,” says Edwards.

The Administrator for the Mercer County Health Department says, the new COVID variant is weaker than the original, but spreads faster. She adds, while there are no confirmed cases of the new COVID variant in our area, she’s confident it’s already here, not to mention the original strain of Coronavirus is still out there.

Bonnie Allen, Administrator: “The most important thing I can tell people is that, number one, COVID is here; it hasn’t gone anywhere. Hopefully, it will not get stronger, but it spreads quicker.”

To help prevent the spread, Allen says the pandemic protocols are our best defense against infection: masking, especially in crowds, frequent hand washing, and Allen strongly recommends vaccination.

Both Edwards and Allen say, whether you have COVID or the flu, treatment is more effective if the virus is identified early on.

