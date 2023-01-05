Trial reset for polygamous sect leader in northern Arizona

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who faces state child abuse charges, and federal charges of tampering with evidence. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border.(Coconino County Sheriff's Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial date for a polygamous sect leader charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border has been pushed back.

Samuel Bateman has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Arizona. He was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, but his attorney asked for more time to prepare. The trial now is scheduled to start March 14.

Bateman faces a raft of state and federal charges, including child abuse, obstructing a federal investigation and aiding in kidnapping girls who were placed in the state child welfare agency after his arrest earlier this year.

Federal authorities also have accused Bateman of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, though he does not face any charges directly related to that accusation.

Bateman and his followers practice polygamy, a legacy of the early teachings of the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The faith known widely as the Mormon church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly prohibits it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
Gretchen’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Gretchen Fleming’s father: “I want my little girl home”
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want...
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
A house on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg caught on fire on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m.
Parkersburg Fire Department.: Candle caused house fire on Broadway Avenue

Latest News

President Joe Biden outlines new plans for the U.S. southern border ahead of a visit to El...
Biden talks new border plans before Mexico visit
A doctor treating Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he asked who won the game after he woke up....
Bills safety Hamlin asked who won game, doctor says
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
Police arrested a 21-year-old woman after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Utah...
Video shows suspected DUI driver barreling into children’s center on New Year’s Eve
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge