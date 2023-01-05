WVSSAC Executive Director emphasizes cardiac arrest preparedness in schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical personnel rushed to his side and immediately administered life-saving care.

“It did make me think of all the procedures and precautions we have in place. Many of them were used that day,” said Bernie Dolan.

Dolan is the Executive Director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC). On Wednesday, he spoke with WSAZ about the policies, procedures and safety equipment in place at WVSSAC schools to protect student athletes. WVSSAC schools are required by state law to have an automated external defibrillator (AED) present at all high school games and practices. It is a device that can shock your heart back into rhythm after going into cardiac arrest.

“We were able to get about 700 AEDs out in the schools. But then in the last year, through a grant, we were able to purchase an AED for every high school and every middle school that is a member,” Dolan said.

That is an action that goes beyond what state law requires. There are no state laws that require an AED be present at middle school games and practices.

“They’re secondary schools. They’re playing football and all of the other sports, and we just feel like they have just as much chance of something happening to them,” Dolan said.

The emergency preparedness starts with an annual emergency action plan at each school for each team.

“Things like, who is calling 9-1-1? Who is going for the ambulance to meet them? Where do they meet them? Who is using the AED and who is doing CPR?” Dolan said. “They’re updated every year so that every time you have a new team, you’ve got to have a new action plan.”

Dolan says their sports medicine team will convene later this spring and discuss potential changes to these policies, procedures, and safety measures. In a WSAZ investigation, we found that WVSSAC’s pre-participation physical exam questionnaire feature some, but not all heart-related questions recommended by the American Heart Association. Dolan says that WVSSAC’s questions and the American Heart Associations questions overlap.

“We’ll go over it and take a look at it to see what changes need to be made, if any. We’ve made some over the years with sudden cardiac arrest and making sure you check off if the doctor says you have a history of something, then you have to go back to your primary care doctor to have a sign-off,” Dolan said.

