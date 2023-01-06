Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By The Associated Press and JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin even joined the Bills’ team meeting on Friday morning via videoconference, and told them “love you boys.”

“I probably won’t be able to do it justice,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday, “but just to see Damar, No. 1, through my own eyes, it was something I was hoping to see and kind of something I needed to see ... and to see the players’ reaction, they stood up right away and started clapping for him and yelling some things.”

McDermott said he kept it a secret from the team before announcing he had “a treat in store” for them — putting Hamlin on the big screen in the meeting room.

“He’s just an infectious young man with an infectious personality, McDermott said.

The 24-year-old Hamlin was still listed Thursday in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Aside from being able to communicate by writing, Hamlin was also been able to grip people’s hands.

A doctor treating Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he asked who won the game after he woke up. (UC Health)

In a Friday statement, the team said Hamlin’s “neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.” Agent Ira Turner was unable to provide any other details in a text to The Associated Press. The development was first reported by The Athletic.

“So we know that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said. “He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care.”

Hamlin’s recovery continues to trend in a positive direction after his heart stopped while making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Bengals on Monday night. The second-year player spent his first two days in the hospital under sedation to allow his body to recover, and on a ventilator to assist his breathing.

The Bills were uplifted by the encouraging medical reports as they returned to practice Thursday in preparation to play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The sight of Hamlin collapsing, which was broadcast to a North American TV audience on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” has led to an outpouring of support from fans and players from across the league. Fans, team owners and players — including Tom Brady and Russell Wilson — have made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which had raised more than $7.8 million by Friday morning.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

