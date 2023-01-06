American Red Cross explains the importance of learning CPR

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s important for everyone to learn CPR,” said Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring.

The deciding factor of life and death can be determined in just seconds.

“Things like this can happen anytime at any moment of any day and the best thing to do is be as prepared as possible to respond to a situation. It’s important to know how to react to that especially as we live in a very rural area and it can take a few minutes for emergency medical services to arrive on the scene,” said Kesselring

Kesselring says just a couple of hours taken from your day can lead to a lifetime of knowledge that can save your loved ones.

“Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, CPR is offered at Red Cross with a two year certification so every two years you do have to retrain and take a refresher to make sure you’re on track with any changes that may come down from a national organization,” said Kesselring.

Anytime at any moment of any day tragedy could strike and

“Anyone that’s able to actually perform chest compressions can take a CPR class and any form of CPR training and that does include youth as young as 8-10 years old as long as they understand directions,” Kesselring said.

According to the AHA, over 300,000 people die from cardiac arrest every year. With CPR your chances of survival could double or even triple

