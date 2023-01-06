An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker.

But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone.

“It’s a little bit of a nuisance having to do it every year,” said car owner Ravi Parker. “I feel like I stay on top of my maintenance pretty good, but I do understand. I see a lot of cars on the road sometimes that I’m curious as to how they do pass their inspection.”

“There’s a reason they have inspections and to get rid of it completely, just doesn’t seem safe to me,” said Charleston resident and car owner Danny Vega.

For eight straight years, state lawmakers have introduced proposals to get rid of West Virginia’s annual inspection sticker or change how often a vehicle must be inspected.

Every year, the effort has failed.

For instance, the House of Delegates defeated one measure by three votes in 2020. The proposal has never made out of committee.

Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, tells WSAZ NewsChannel 3 this year may be different. He chairs the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee, which would receive any such legislation.

Linville said there is greater consensus and his committee will have more time to consider the measure this year.

“We’re looking at modernizing that,” he said. “Reducing hassle and costs to the people of the state of West Virginia because nobody likes taking a few hours out of their day, in the middle of a workday, to go get that handled as you get up sort of near the deadline on your inspection sticker.”

The exact details are still being worked out.

“There’s been three or four different means or methods to try to reduce this hassle,” he said. “Do you move it from one year to two years? Do you move it to just when you buy the vehicle, and like you said when the title is transferred? Or do you completely and totally eliminate it?”

Linville equates those moves to a $15 tax cut for car owners.

But not everyone agrees.

“I would be concerned of some cars,” said Charleston car owner Bryan Cooper. “I mean, I feel there should be some need to make sure a car is road safe.”

Charleston mechanic Steve Basham, of Steve & Stacy’s Servicenter, sees any change from the annual inspection as a risk to safety. He said tires and brakes are a common problem.

“It’s just the wrong message to send,” Basham said. “That we don’t care what kind of condition your car is in, we’re going to empower you to get out and mix it up with people whose cars are safe and who value their lives enough to keep the maintenance up on those cars, and that’s not fair.”

Basham compared West Virginia vehicles with those from states with no annual safety inspection.

“The out-of-state cars that we, folks that have came to West Virginia for one reason or another, are as a group frighteningly unprepared to be out on the highways,” he said.

NewsChannel 3 Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson pressed Linville on those concerns.

“But would that not make the roads more dangerous?” Johnson asked.

“The data does not bear out that states that have a safety inspection are any safer than states that do not,” Linville replied.

West Virginia State Police currently receive $3 from every inspection. Linville said lawmakers would make up the difference, if annual inspection stickers disappear.

The 60-day, regular legislative session begins next Wednesday.

