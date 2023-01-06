Artsbridge hosts community conversation surrounding exhibit of works by incarcerated artists

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On the morning of January 5th, Artsbridge hosted a community conversation surrounding the Inside-Out: IncARceraTion exhibit, a collection that highlights the artwork of people incarcerated in West Virginia jails and prisons.

Attending the conversation were representatives from various organizations concerned with the struggles faced by currently and formerly incarcerated people. Beverly Sharp, Founder and Executive Director of the REACH Initiative and West Virginia Reentry Councils, highlighted some of the struggles former inmates face when trying to re-enter society. “There are 851 collateral consequences to having a criminal record,” she said. “The ability to have a house, the ability to earn a living wage, is kind of impossible for people that have a criminal record.”

Autumn McCraw, community engagement coordinator for the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences, was also in attendance. She spoke to the emotive power of the exhibit. “The range of emotions going through each piece is really reflective of the environment in which it’s created. It’s very powerful, it’s very strong, and it’s very moving. Life changing.”

Ayla Mathias, from Aetna Better Health of West Virginia’s Social Determinants of Health program, said that exhibit was an effective way to help open people’s eyes to the experiences of the incarcerated population. “A lot of their supplies are considered contraband, and that’s wild when creativity is such a fundamental human need.”

Kate Marshall, director of Uplift West Virginia and curator of the exhibit, said reactions like these are what she hoped the exhibit would evoke. “The experiences of incarcerated people are hard to articulate,” she said. “Art can pull us into a space where we can feel the emotions and the realities that incarcerated artists and others who are incarcerated are feeling. That in turn can lead to deeply needed conversations.”

Lindsay Dennis, executive director at Artsbridge, said she felt glad that Artsbridge had the opportunity to share the exhibit with the community. The exhibit was created through a collaboration between the nonprofit Uplift WV, incarcerated artists, the MOV Reentry Council, and the REACH initiative.

The exhibit is currently touring West Virginia. After it leaves Parkersburg in Mid-January, it will go to Concord University.

