Building owned by Burkhart Trucking in Lowell damaged in fire

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Late on the night of January 4th, a fire broke out in a building owned by Burkhart Trucking and Excavating at 9550 in Lowell, Ohio.

Lowell-Adams Volunteer Fire Department Chief Josh Harris said his department was dispatched at 10:43. They arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire early on the morning of January 5th. Also present on scene were the Beverly Fire Department, Devola Fire Department and EMS, Salem Fire Department, Reno Fire Department and Lowell Police Department.

No one was injured, but Chief Harris said that the fire led to the total loss of the building. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but Chief Harris said that an investigation is underway by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the State Fire Marshal.

Brad Mason, one of the co-owners of Burkhart Trucking, said they appreciated the fire department’s quick response and that they were able to keep the fire from spreading any further.

