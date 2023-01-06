County Commission President Blair Couch announces he will run for re-election

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - County Commission President Blair Couch announced unofficially today that he plans to run for re-election.

This comes after Couch says people were in doubt of his health impacting his ability to run for re-election.

“I just wanted people to know I’m working hard for them, that I am here and I am engaged and excited for another term. We’ve done great things here at the county and I think we will continue. We have a great group of elected officials,” said Couch.

Commissioner Couch says he is hopeful that with the re-election of Commissioner Colombo that they will continue to build a better community for years to come.

All paperwork to make his announcement official will have to be turned in by January of 2024.

