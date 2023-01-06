Kanawha Elementary partners with Biztec for STEM education

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kawawha Elementary is partnering with Biztec for STEM education.

Biztec marketing manager, Emily Sams says that the company was looking for community partners and Sams says who better to help than the children.

Kanawha Elementary principal, Matt Null says that this will be beneficial in providing new opportunity for these students.

Not only in potentially getting them invested in STEM learning, but even applying that into their future.

“It gives them a chance to use the skills that they may have as they get older, as they identify through middle school and through high school, ‘How can I get plugged into our local community? How can I do something post-secondary education?’ Just a tremendous opportunity to empower and have a different mindset maybe utilize a different gift that they have moving forward in their education,” says Null.

Kanawha Elementary is already putting the groundwork in for the STEM and robotics program.

As Biztec will be funding these efforts, such as the Lego robotics materials the school has already purchased.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.