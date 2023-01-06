Man sentenced for his conviction of first degree sexual abuse

Man sentenced for his conviction of first-degree sexual abuse
By Andrew Noll
Jan. 6, 2023
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Rutland, Ohio was sentenced in the Circuit Court of Mason County for his conviction of first-degree sexual abuse on Thursday.

John P. Moore, 45, was sentenced to the statutory maximum sentence of one to five years in the custody of the division of corrections and rehabilitation, according to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page.

Upon his release, Moore will be subject to an additional 10 years of supervision.

He must also register as a sex offender for life.

