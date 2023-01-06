Pet of the Week: Baby Girl from Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Baby Girl! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Baby Girl is a seven-year-old Beagle mix who weighs 37 lbs.

She is dog, cat, and children friendly who loves to go on walks!

She also loves the window rolled down in the car for some fresh air!

If you are looking to adopt Baby Girl or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website www.hsop.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

