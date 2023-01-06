Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.

Matthews said that though his department successfully extinguished the fire within minutes of arriving, the heat caused some vinyl siding on the house adjacent to the shed to melt. No one was injured.

Matthews said that though the property is vacant, individuals are known to move in and out of of the property with some regularity. He said that it appeared as though the fire started on a couch in the shed. Whether it was set accidentally or intentionally remain has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.