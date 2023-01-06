Shed catches fire beside house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave.

WTAP News @ 10 - Shed fire in house off Dudley Ave
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A shed caught fire beside a house on 24th St. near Dudley Ave. on the evening of January 5th.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said his department was notified of the fire at around 5:10 in the evening. The fire department and police responded to the scene minutes later.

Matthews said that though his department successfully extinguished the fire within minutes of arriving, the heat caused some vinyl siding on the house adjacent to the shed to melt. No one was injured.

Matthews said that though the property is vacant, individuals are known to move in and out of of the property with some regularity. He said that it appeared as though the fire started on a couch in the shed. Whether it was set accidentally or intentionally remain has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want...
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Emergency crews respond to an accident involving a school bus in Fort Gay Monday morning, Sept....
School bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing bus into utility pole
Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues.
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

Latest News

Artsbridge hosts community conversation
Artsbridge hosts community conversation surrounding exhibit of works by incarcerated artists
Look for this car in your surveillance footage.
Vehicle connected to Gretchen Fleming Case
Gretchen Fleming
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?