Brady Illar signs with West Liberty University baseball team
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Brady Illar has officially signed with West Liberty University to continue his baseball career at the next level.
As a four year member of the St. Marys baseball team, Brady now has capitalized on his success on the diamond to pursue his dream and receive a college education.
While playing for the Hilltoppers, Brady also plans to study special education at West Liberty University.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.