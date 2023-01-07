Brady Illar signs with West Liberty University baseball team

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Brady Illar has officially signed with West Liberty University to continue his baseball career at the next level.

As a four year member of the St. Marys baseball team, Brady now has capitalized on his success on the diamond to pursue his dream and receive a college education.

While playing for the Hilltoppers, Brady also plans to study special education at West Liberty University.

