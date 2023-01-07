Josh Roush signs with Marshall University Track & Field team

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Josh Roush has officially signed with Marshall University to continue his track & field career at the collegiate level.

After a stellar high school career, Josh now uses his speed and success to continue his love for running at Marshall.

While competing for the Thundering Herd, Josh plans to study to become a physical therapist at Marshall.

