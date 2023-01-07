Peyton Girard signs with Muskingum University Football

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Peyton Girard has officially signed with Muskingum University to continue his football and academic career at the next level.

As a star football player for the St. Marys Blue Devils, Peyton will use his success and talent on the field to help him continue his love for football as well as his excellence in the classroom at Muskingum.

While playing football for the Muskies, Peyton also plans to study criminal justice while attending Muskingum University.

