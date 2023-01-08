PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will host a lip sync battle on February 18,2023.

Submissions to participate in the vent opened December 26 and will close on January 16.

Each submission will be $10 and there is no cap on the amount of times you can put in submissions.

Fundraising Chairperson, Sherry Wilson Braid, says events like these are a great way to get the community together to be creative.

“I think we are all creative people whether we know it or not. You may not stand and be able to sing or play a trumpet but we all have a creative side. This is just a way to bring everybody in the community together to make a little bit of fundraising money for the actors guild and to have people on stage, people in the audience enjoying the entire event together,” Wilson Braid said.

Braid also added they will be allowing participants as young as 14 years old and she believes this will help the

The grand prize for the winner of the event will win $1,000 with prizes for 2nd and 3rd places as well.

