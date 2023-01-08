Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Gorrell celebrated turning 100 years old today at Dunbar and Fowler.

Gorrell has kept sharp by playing dominoes whenever she has the chance. Also until she was 89 years old Gorrell volunteered to do people’s taxes.

When asked what the key to living to 100 is Gorrell simply said “working.”

“Well I always say working, hard work and good living. Up until 11 years ago you were doing taxes at 89 years old. For your 100th birthday are you looking to get back into that maybe? I may start it for the second round,” Gorrell said.

Gorrell and her family says they hope for WTAP to return for her 101st birthday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Gretchen Fleming
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
Those who saw Gretchen Fleming last remember her
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want...
Parkersburg Police Dept. return to search the person of interest’s house, Fleming family want community to continue helping the authorities
Man sentenced for his conviction of first-degree sexual abuse
Man sentenced for his conviction of first degree sexual abuse

Latest News

New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
Parkersburg police chief Board confirms the Ohio Co. remains are not Gretchen
Parkersburg police chief Board confirms the Ohio Co. remains are not Gretchen
CPR
American Red Cross explains the importance of learning CPR
Jackson Middle School 7th graders made blankets for domestic violence victims.
This is Home: The power of comfort