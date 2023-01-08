Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Gorrell celebrated turning 100 years old today at Dunbar and Fowler.

Gorrell has kept sharp by playing dominoes whenever she has the chance. Also until she was 89 years old Gorrell volunteered to do people’s taxes.

When asked what the key to living to 100 is Gorrell simply said “working.”

“Well I always say working, hard work and good living. Up until 11 years ago you were doing taxes at 89 years old. For your 100th birthday are you looking to get back into that maybe? I may start it for the second round,” Gorrell said.

Gorrell and her family says they hope for WTAP to return for her 101st birthday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.